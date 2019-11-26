By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani music night, aimed at promoting the country's rich culture and music abroad, has been held in Beijing, China.

Spectacular concert was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijani Embassy in China in partnership with Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Azertag reported.

The high ranking officials from the Chinese Communist Party, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, as well as Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Norov, ambassadors of Turkey, Russia, Austria, Luxembourg and several other countries to Beijing, diplomats, scientists, and Azerbaijanis living and studying in China took part in the event.

In his remarks, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to China Akram Zeynalli stressed that over the past years, the Azerbaijani-Chinese bilateral relations have been rapidly developed in all spheres. He characterized them as multidimensional partnership relations based on mutual trust and respect.

Speaking about humanitarian ties, the Ambassador noted the successful cooperation established between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries as a result of MoU signed between them in November 2017.

The MoU incorporates the holding of various events aimed at rapprochement of the two friendly peoples, and the mutual popularization of cultures.

It is not a coincidence that Azerbaijan-China Friendship Concert was successfully co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, in Beijing in late 2018.

A concert titled "Azerbaijan Musical Evening" also contributes to the contribute to further promotion of the Azerbaijani culture in China.

"Led by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation plays an exceptional role in presenting and promoting Azerbaijani culture abroad," Zeynalli added.

The concert then featured the performance of famous Azerbaijani instrumental and dance groups.

National folk songs and wonderful dances were highly appreciated by the guests of the event.

Azerbaijan and China enjoy excellent relations, and bilateral ties are developing successfully in a variety of fields.

Currently, over 20 Chinese enterprises, engaged in energy, construction, information and communications, aviation, transport logistics, retail trade, restaurant business etc., operate in Azerbaijan.

Recently, Azerbaijan and China signed a memorandum of understanding on simplifying group visits of Chinese tourists to Azerbaijan.

Chinese travel company - ETI-Holidays is planning to launch flights from another Chinese city (besides Beijing) to Azerbaijan in 2020.

