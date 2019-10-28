By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 has brought together famous jazz musicians from across the globe.

A ten-day feast of music featured numerous musical events from spectacular concerts to film screenings as well as workshops and master classes by world-famous musicians.

The 14th Baku Jazz Festival was held in fabulous venues with a very special atmosphere.

The festival's opening ceremony attracted great attention of jazz lovers.

Stunning installation projection on the Maiden Tower surprised the participants and the guests of the festival.

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 offered a wide range of music styles and trends: avant-garde, traditional classics, ethno-programs, and symphonic jazz.

The festival brought together incredibly talented musicians from Azerbaijan, France, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, etc.

The highlight of jazz festival was the midnight jam session. Baku Jazz Festival also supports these world festival traditions, rooted in the jazz composition "Round Midnight", must-know for jazz fans.

At the end of each day, the musicians delighted the audiences with magnificent shows.

Along with jazz stars, the festival encouraged beginner musicians to express their talents at International contest of young performers "I am Jazzman!". The music contest caused great interest among music enthusiasts.

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 ended with spectacular concert of Tofiq Jabbarov & Bakuba Band.

The music band includes Tofig Hasansoy (vocalist), Tofig Jabbarov (percussion), Seymur Hasansoy (accordion), Nijat Aslanov (piano), Evgeny Manukhin (drums) and Nijat Pashazade (bass guitar).

The concert of Azerbaijani musicians left no one indifferent. The audience applaused at the end of each song.

Baku International Jazz Festival is an annual jazz event organized by famous saxophonist Rain Sultanov to showcase Azerbaijan's long-running attachment to jazz.

The first ever Baku Jazz Festival was held in 2005 since when it has grown to be widely recognized as one of the country's leading festivals.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

