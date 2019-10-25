By Laman Ismayilova

Gobustan State Historical-Artistic Reserve has plunged its visitors into the atmosphere of prehistoric times.

Unique theatrical show was presented in Gobustan State Reserve, rich in archeological monuments, Trend Life reported.

The theatrical show "Gobustan - Stone chronicle" left no one indifferent. The project reflects the life of prehistoric men. All the first people lived in common dwellings as it was easier to survive, hunt, fight with other tribes. In a community, they could transfer experience from older generations to younger ones.

For many centuries, numerous skills and knowledge have been passed down from generation to generation.

The main goal of the project is to promote the ancient history of Azerbaijan and Gobustan.

The whole performance featured music from Faraj Karaev's "Shadows of Gobustan" ballet.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports with the support of the Gobustan State Reserve.

The project directors are Tural Mustafayev and Mikail Mikayilov, art director Mustafa Mustafayev.

Gobustan is home to one of the world's largest ancient petroglyphs collections. Settled since the 8th millennium BC, the area contains more than 600,000 distinct paintings, going as far back as 20,000 years to as recent as 5,000 years ago.

The rock paintings dating back to 8 millenniums reflect different hunting scenes, ceremonial and ritual processes of the habitants of these places. Gobustan petroglyphs were repeatedly investigated by famous Norwegian explorer and adventurer Thor Heyerdahl, who recognized local boats petroglyphs as the oldest known images of pirogue in the world.

Most of the rock engravings depict primitive men, animals, battle-pieces, ritual dances, bullfights, boats with armed oarsmen, warriors with lances in their hands, camel caravans, pictures of sun and stars.

Gobustan was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2007.

