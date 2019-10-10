By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani dancer Farid Kazakov has brilliantly performed in Russia.

The dancer was named best in modern dance nomination at Solo Star 2019 theater festival, Trend Life reported.

Solo participants and dance duets aged from 8 to 58 years competed in all genres of choreography - dance show, pop dance, jazz, modern, classical dance, folk dance, stylized dance, street show, acrobatic dance, cheerleading, step, latina - show.

Farid Kazakov performed a beautiful dance piece "Everything passes with time" that won Grand Prix of the International Kremlin Stars Competition in Russia. He is also the head coach of the Baku school of gymnastics "Zabradance". Five of his students also won prizes at Solo Star 2019.

The dancer stressed that he once again brought the victory to his country.

"There were so many participants that the competition lasted from early morning till late evening. My children are my air! This is my family! I love them very much! This was their first performance in the new season and brought good results," he added.

Farid Kazakov is the double winner of the Moscow International competition and festival of dance, the 3rd Tbilisi international choreographic festival for Children and Youth'' named after Vakhtang Chabukiani.

He is a multiple champion of Baku and Azerbaijan Championships.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

