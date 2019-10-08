By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's world-famous artist Asmar Narimanbayova has successfully showcased her art works at two exhibitions in Paris, France.

Her vibrant paintings were included in the exposition of Art without Borders International Exhibition organized by the UNESCO Community Association (UCA), Trend Life reported.

Asmar Narimanbayova presented three paintings at the exhibition. In addition, a documentary on the creative activities of national artist was screened.

The exhibition features art works by artists from France, Belarus, Germany, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey, Italy, Greece and other countries.

The second exhibition was opened at the city hall of the 8th Arrondissement of Paris, and included works by artists from 12 countries. The artist's colorful paintings were highly appreciated by art lovers.

Asmar Narimanbayova is an artist full of light, wide and enthusiastic soul. The artist grew up in the atmosphere of love to art, music and literature.

Her father Togrul Narimanbayov was the world-famous Azerbaijani artist and her mother Elmira Huseynova was a sculptor.

She creates her works in different styles, from fauvism to impressionism, from postimpressionism to cubism and expressionism. Narimanbayova is distinguished by her bold and engaging style of painting.

Colors in her artworks fill the form with dynamics and saturate her canvas with strong energy.

Narimanbayova’s works are displayed in exhibitions, international festivals and symposiums all over the world.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz