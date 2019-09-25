By Laman Ismayilova

Baku is getting ready for the 6th International Book Fair, organized by the Ministry of Culture.

The book fair will take place at Baku Sports Palace on September 27-29.

The exhibition is dedicated to the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi, Azertag reported.

The main purpose of the event is to promote reading habits, to familiarize readers with the national and foreign publications, as well as to create cooperation opportunities between national and foreign publishing houses.

About 81 local and 40 foreign publishing houses, bookstores and other organizations from 22 countries are expected to take part in the fair.

At the same time, a number of book presentations and book signing sessions will be organized as part of the book fair. Entrance to the book fair will be free.

Noteworthy, the 5th Baku International Book Fair was held in 2017.More than 100 national and 40 foreign publishing houses took part in the fair. Numerous presentations and literary meetings were held as part of the event.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

