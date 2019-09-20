By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artist Elay Mammadov has successfully presented his art works in Naples, Italy.

In his work, the artist prefers the monochrome art style. The exhibition of national artist left no one indifferent. His paintings were met with interest of the viewers.

The exhibition at the Palazzo Fondi art salon is organized with the support of the Baku-Naples Association and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Azertag reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by the president of the Baku-Naples Association Giuseppe Canilio, employee of the State Committee for Diaspora Elvin Asgarov, vice-president of the Baku-Naples Association Elnur Jamalkhanov, representatives of the Azerbaijani community in Italy, local media, etc.

The exhibition will last until September 22.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

