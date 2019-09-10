By Laman Ismayilova

The 10th International Short Film Festival in Baku will be held on November 6-9.

The festival aims to support local film makers, familiarize them with world practice and new trends, create a professional environment for creative discussions.

The project, created by the Cinema Center for Young Filmmakers, will be held with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azerbaijan Youth Foundation and Azerbaijan Guild of Producers.

During the festival, a competition and a demonstration of films by directors under the age of 35 will be held. The timing of a film should not exceed 35 minutes. Films will be presented in two categories - international and national program.

In addition, Cinemobil contest will be held as part of the festival. Moreover, master classes, meetings and other events will be organized.

The winner will be determined by foreign and local film experts. The winner of the festival will be awarded with the Golden Pomegranate prize.

