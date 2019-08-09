By Laman Ismayilova

The ballet “A Legend of Love” by Arif Malikov will be presented soon at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

Speaking about the ballet, the musical director and chief conductor of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Eyyub Guliyev stressed that Arif Malikov`s music is famous in country and abroad.

“This year we all lost the world-famous composer - Arif Jangi oglu Malikov, whose music is known and loved both in Russia and Azerbaijan. His symphonies are performed by the most famous orchestras in the world - in particular, Valery Gergiev conducted the performance of his famous Sixth Symphony,” said Honored Artist

He noted that the ballet “A Legend of Love” was first staged in 1962. After the premier of the ballet, Melikov woke up famous throughout the USSR. The ballet has been staged in 64 countries around the world and in the end of the year his work will be presented to the audience in Baku.

“A Legend of Love” is a ballet in three acts, seven scenes, based on the libretto from "Farkhad and Shirin" drama by the poet and playwright Nazim Hikmet. The drama in turn, was based on the poem "Khosrov and Shirin " by the Azerbaijani philosopher and poet of the 12th-13th centuries Nizami Ganjavi.

The ballet "A Legend of Love", is based upon the legend of "Farkhad and Shirin", a love story that was immortalized by Turkish poet Nazim Hikmet.

The ballet was premiered on March 23, 1961 in St. Petersburg at the Mariinsky Theater Opera and Ballet Theater. Since then this performance has been staged at the best stages in the world.

To date, ballet, which has become a classic of the 20th century, does not lose its relevance due to the unique and sophisticated choreography. The choreographer is People's Artist of the USSR Yuri Grigorovich, stage designer is People's Artist of the USSR Simon Virsaladze.

After “A Legend Of Love”, he went on to write music for two more ballets "Two" (1967) and "Poem of Two Hearts" (1981), five symphonies and eight symphony poems. He also wrote scores for a large number of films and plays and was familiar with practically all genres of music composition.

Malikov was also honoured with a concert hall named after him at Turkey's Bilkent University. He was an Honorary Doctor of Khazar University (2012) in Baku.

He taught music in the Azerbaijan State Conservatoire. He was a founding member of Eurasian Academy

Recall that an outstanding composer, laureate of the State Prize of Azerbaijan, holder of the numerous orders , People's Artist Arif Malikov died on May 9 this year.

