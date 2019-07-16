By Laman Ismayilova

There’s something especially appealing about great black and white photography. Probably, that's why black and white photography is one of the most favorites among the artistic souls.

A series of black and white photos will be showcased to art lovers in Baku. A photo exhibition "Sand waves" by Rustam Huseynov will open its doors at the Emin Gahramanov Art Gallery on July 18.

New series of works by photographer is inspired by the hot summer beach landscapes of Absheron.

Sand dunes and beachlines in the lens of Rustam Huseynov look eye-catching and poses even more summer vibes than color photographs.

Each shot full of a scorching summer sun atmosphere and salty sea wind. It seems like the whole universe stops to observe a wonderful contrast between cool sea and hot sand.

The Caspian coast, encoded in a black and white austere landscape, looks like a monumental chthonic area, where time stands still and the eternal triumphs over the current moment.

The event will run until July 25. The exhibition curator is Nurziya Khalilova. Admission is free.

Rustam Huseynov is an extremely talented soul and this comes out through his works.

Last year, he successfully represented the country at Busan International Environment Arts Festival.

The photographer brilliantly captured beautiful moments showing the wondrous diversity of old and new trends.

His work made a great impression, as it reflects the tendency of combining historical heritage and modernity, which is now popular around the world, including South Korea.

In June, he took part in the photo exhibition "Azerbaijan’s Cultural Diversity" at Baku Museum of Modern Art.

The project co-organized by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Baku combines the unique cultural aspects of the country and cooperation between Azerbaijani and Dutch photographers.

Along with the photographers Arjen Zwart, Ramina Bocharova, Rustam Huseynov, Vagif Mugalli, Arif Guluzade, Giordano Sotiriou, Onno Kervers and cinematographer Ulvi Mekhdi, he documented the life, culture and customs of the inhabitants of the village of Sim in Astara region.

Emin Qahramanov Art Gallery, where the exhibition is held, was founded by Azerbaijani avant-garde artist Emin Qahramanov, who represents Azerbaijan's contemporary art.

The gallery was created for collectors and is also a platform for developing the potential of young and talented painters. The gallery seeks to popularize Azerbaijani art along with the development and promotion of the domestic art market.

Emin Qahramanov Art Gallery provides a wide range of services. One can not only purchase a work of art in his or her personal collection, but also order a picture or an interior painting.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz