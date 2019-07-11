By Laman Ismayilova

ANIMAFILM is more than just an international animation festival. It's a place where the audience can gather together with filmmakers to enjoy a unique atmosphere.

Second edition of ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival will be held in Baku on October 18-20. Along with the competition program, the audience will enjoy a rich program consisting of Czech animation classics.

The festival's poster has been prepared by one of the most famous Czech animators Filip Posivac, Trend Life reported. Two Czech bears are depicted in the poster. Posivac was inspired by the famous Czech serial film "Hey Mister, Let's Play!".

The Czech animator felt great joy while preparing the visual solution for the ANIMAFILM festival. "When I was considering what motive to send to Azerbaijan, my favorite bears from the city of Kolin won," he said.

Rashid Aghamaliyev, the festival's director, said that he is honored to cooperate with Posivac. “Filip has a unique signature and, I think, he definitely managed to convey that "playfulness" that characterizes Czech animation."

The graphic design of the poster and the website were prepared by a young and talented Azerbaijani artist Nazrin Alizade.

The Czech program of the festival was put together by Miroslava Janicatova, who is also included in the International Festival Jury.

This year, the festival’s organizing committee decided to invite children to enter Kids Jury, which will determine the winner in the category Best Short Animated Film for Children. Only kids aged between 7 years to 13 years were eligible for joining the Kids Jury.

World-famous Azerbaijani animation director Elchin Hami Akhundov has conducted the selection of the five members of the Kids Jury. Thus, it includes Aydan Karimli, Beril Karaoglu, Fatima Allahverdiyeva, Nilufar Azimzade and Zarif Gasimova.

The International jury will be headed by Masud Panachi, who received the "Golden Boat" award at 1st ANIMAFILM festival for his contribution to the development of Azerbaijani animation.

In 2018, the festival was presented at the world's largest animation festival in the city of Annecy, France. In March 2019, the echo of the ANIMAFILM festival was heard in Prague and at the end of October ANIMAFILM will join TOFUZI festival in Batumi, Georgia.

The program of Czech films retrospectives will be soon announced on the official festival website www.animafilm.az.

