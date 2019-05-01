By Laman Ismayilova

Acceptance of applications for the Best Mom Prince & Princess fashion project has started in Baku.

The gala evening will be held at the Dubai International Hotel on June 1, Trend Life reported.

Speaking about the upcoming event, the head of the project Gunay Valiyeva noted that Best Mom Prince & Princess will be held for the sixth time.

"However, this year the fashion show will be different from the previous years as its participants will be mothers and their daughters and sons of different ages. Families will come out on the runway in specially tailored identical sets of clothes," said Valiyeva.

Best Mom Prince & Princess offers a unique opportunity to demonstrate stunning fashion ideas. The project aims at development of fashion sense among parents and kids.

The fashion show is open for everyone. There are no age restrictions for participation in the project.

Winners will be determined by the jury, which will include designers, cultural figures and media representatives. The most stylish moms and their kids will be awarded with valuable prizes, while the other participants will receive memorable gifts and diplomas.

The official Instagram page for registration: Instagram: best_mom_prince_princess.

Contact number: 050 396 00 21.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

