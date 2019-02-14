By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of artists from Ganja will be held in Baku.

The exhibition titled "Treasury" will open at the Baku Museum Center on February 20, Trend Life reported.

The project’s goal is to support and promote the artistic traditions and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, create a creative environment for the artistic development and development of young artists, identify and support young artists, and draw public attention to the work of masters of the brush from the country's regions.

The exhibition will see works by such artists as Nazim Babayev, Faig Abullaev, Akif Huseynov, Shaig Mammadov, Elchin Jafarov, Mager Maharramov, Talatum Mammadov and others. It also includes several works from the collection of the Ganja State Gallery.

The project will be held by the Ministry of Culture and with the support of the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, the Ganja branch of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists and the Ganja city Children's Art School.

The event starts at 18:00. Admission is free.

The exhibition will last until February 25.

Ganja, being one of the ancient cities of Azerbaijan, is a treasury of cultural heritage, a source of high spiritual values.

The name of the city means "treasure" from the word of "ganj" or "ganja" in Middle Persian language.

It is the second largest and most important city in Azerbaijan after Baku.

Ganja is located on the banks of the Ganjachai River, at the foot of the Lesser Caucasus mountain range.

The centuries-old history of the city has left many architectural monuments on its streets.

The city, which plays a significant role in the social, political and economic life of Azerbaijan is at the intersection of trade routes. It was here that the Great Silk Road passed.

The founding of Ganja dates back to the middle of the 9th century, but the first settlements appeared here in the pre-Islamic period, roughly in the seventh century, as evidenced by the ancient mausoleums found in these places.

Ganja silk, porcelain and glassware, as well as delicious fruits grown on this fertile land, have always been famous far beyond Azerbaijan’s borders. Local cuisine is considered one of the best in Azerbaijan.

The modern city of Ganja is one of the country's scientific, educational and cultural centers. Incredibly beautiful sunny city, literally immersed in the greenery of gardens, every year causes a great interest of tourists.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

