By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev has left for Coventry, UK.

As a part of his visit to Great Britain, the minister met with Michael Ellis, Secretary of State for Arts, Heritage and Tourism.

The sides exchanged views on the state of cultural relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the officials decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cultural ties between the two countries and prepare an action plan on its basis.

Abulfas Garayev stressed that the Azerbaijani side is seriously studying the British experience in the development of culture and creative industries and cooperates with the British Council to this end, Trend reported.

The minister provided detailed information on the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue and on the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which will last from June 30 to July 10.

The 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will be held in Baku on May 2-3.

The Forum aims to be an international platform to enable and encourage people, countries and organizations to advance concrete actions to support diversity, dialogue and mutual understanding as foundations for sustainable peace and inclusive development.

Expected participants include heads of governments, ministers, heads of various international organizations, senior policy makers, cultural professionals, goodwill ambassadors, experts, journalists, practitioners, prominent intellectuals and activists.

Abulfas Garayev invited Michael Ellis to visit Azerbaijan's capital.

Highly appreciating Azerbaijan's role in UNESCO, Ellis wished success in the organization of the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee in Baku.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz