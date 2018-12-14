By Laman Ismayilova

An award ceremony Trend of the Year 2018 will be held in Baku.

The event will take place at Park Cinema IMAX in Flame Towers on December 17, Trend Life reported.

The Trend of the Year Award, established by Caspian Events Group (Ayaz Mammadov and Tural Alakbarov), is a prize for success throughout the year in the fields of culture and art, theater and cinema, pop and folk art, television and radio, business and tourism, medicine and cosmetology , the industry of fashion and beauty, design and photo art, media, etc. Prize winners are determined by voting in social networks and media monitoring.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Faig Agayev, honored artists Gulustan Aliyeva and Elsa Seidjahan, head of the Azerbaijani national clothes Center Gulnara Khalilova, head of the AMV Group Elshan Ganjavi, singers Rosa Zergerli, Hatira Islam, Emin Badalov, Elnara Khalilova, Niam Salami, Rahida Bahishova, Izzet Bagirov, Aysel Alizade, dancer Aydan Kamilova, journalist Vugar Imanov, stylist and makeup artist Nigar Ibragimova and others. The host of the evening is TV presenter Azer Ahsham.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz