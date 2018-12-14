By Laman Ismayilova

National Art Museum invites you to the lecture of museum's consultant, honored cultural worker Mehriban Nuriyeva on December 19.

The event is organized within the project “Conversations about Art” of the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku.

The theme of the lecture is "Historical notes to a female portrait", Yenicag reported.

It will be dedicated to two paintings in the museum - works by artists August Kaulbach and Jean-Joseph Benjamin-Constant, which depict a portrait of the same woman. For many years her name remained unknown.

The event starts at 12:00. Free admission.

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum is a treasure house that preserves national moral values and cultural heritage. The museum holds more than 17,000 artistic exhibits, which have a rich history. The Art department was separated from the Azerbaijan State Museum in 1936 and organized as an independent museum by decision of the Council of People's Commissars.

In 2006 thorough restoration work was carried out to the building and in 2009 a new exhibition was opened.

