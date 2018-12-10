By Laman Ismayilova

Baku hosted a grand evening in honor of the 90th anniversary of the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators.

Among the guests of the festive evening were prominent public figures, representatives of culture and science, Trend Life reported.

At the opening, Minister of Culture Abulfaz Garayev stressed that the event was held in accordance with the decree of President Ilham Aliyev on the 90th anniversary of the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators.

The minister spoke about the glorious creative path of the theater, which made a great contribution to the development of the country's national culture and art. The theater team successfully participated in international festivals, the actors were awarded high titles by the state.

Over the years, more than 600 performances have been staged on the theater stage, and various projects have been implemented on the national and international scale.

With its progressive ideological stage works, Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators plays a great role in shaping the artistic and aesthetic taste of the young generation.

It was stressed that the theater occupies a worthy place in the history of Azerbaijani theater. For many years, prominent cultural and art figures of the country maintained close creative ties with the theater.

The State Theater of Young Spectators has won great sympathy from art lovers with its performances at international festivals. The theater actively participates in promoting the cultural achievements of modern Azerbaijan.

Further, the theater team took part in the fabulous theatrical show. The performance of talented actors was met with a storm of applause.

Having a rich experience, the State Theater of the Young Spectators has won a great sympathy for art lovers.

Baku Children's Theater officially started its activity by the Decision of the Commissariat of Public Enlightenment of Azerbaijan on September 20, 1928. The first actors and directors of the theater were Aghadadash Gurbanov, Mammadaga Dadashov, Yusif Eminli, Mina Abdullayeva, Yusif Dadashov, Susanna Majidova, Cavahir Iskandarov, Suleyman Alasgarov, Huseynagha Sadikhov, Karim Hasanov, Zafar Nematov, Maharram Hashimov, Alimammad Atayev and others.

The Russian section of the theater started its work on November 6, 1928 with the same-name spectacle of the play "Five People" by N.Smirnov and S.Serbakov and the Azerbaijani section on January 30, 1930, "Against Red tie" by N.Ivanter.

From July 18, 1936, the Baku Children's Theater was renamed to "Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators" according to the order of Commissariat of Public Enlightenment of Azerbaijan.

The collective was awarded with the best antique performance at the 12th International Festival of Antique Art held in Simferopol.

The collective performed "Othello" in the 32nd Fajr International Festival, held in Iran, and returned to the homeland with success.

According to the decision No 41 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan of March 19, 2009, Azerbaijan State Youth Theater and decision of September 30, 2009 the Baku Camera Theater were joined to the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators. After major renovation and reconstruction in April of the same year, the theater continued its activity in the building, which was provided with new techniques and modern design.

The theater actively participates in the propaganda of the cultural achievements of Azerbaijan.

The theater successfully performed at the first Shaki International Theater Festival, the 19th "Belaya Veja" ("White Castle") International Theater Festival, the first International Martin McDonagh Festival, the 17th Black Sea International Theater Festival, the 5th nternational Theater Festival "Northern Meetings", etc.

During the years, the theater has successfully staged such spectacles as Sheikh Sanan (Huseyn Javid), Aydin (Jafar Jabbarli), "Road to Mekkah" (Jalil Mammadguluzadeh), "Cherry Garden" (Anton Chekhov), Othello (William Shakespeare), "Aesop" (Guillermo Figueredo), "Hekayati khirs gouldour basan" (Mirza Fatali Akhundov), "Victoria" (Hamsun), "The trick of the Witch" (Y. Schwartz), "Aladdin’s magic lamp" (Arabic folk tale), "The Last train or Dogs" (I.Fahmi, O.Kazimi), "Nutcracker" (E.T.A. Hofmann), "Sleeping Beauty" (B.Marvin), "Adventures of Oliver Twist" (Dickens), "My White Dove" (Tamara Valiyeva), “I love you - MSS" (Ali Amirli), "The destroyed diaries" (IlyasAfandiyev), "Romeo and Juliet" (William Shakespeare), "Pretty Fatma" (T.Valiyeva), "The stories of Buzovna district" (Elchin), "The tale of Prince Caspian" (K.Aghabalayev), "Alinja tower" (Dilsuz), "Blackish girl" (Suleyman Sani Akhundov and Abdullah Shaig), "Tale of four twins" (P.Panchev)," I came, Girls" (“War” Lars Noren), "Adventures of Buratino" (A.Tolstoy), "Small Karlsson who lives on the roof" (Astrid Lindgren)," Italian happiness "(D.Fo, P. Filippo), etc.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

