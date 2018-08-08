By Naila Huseynli

The archeological excavations of Azerbaijan National Academy of Science (ANAS) and the Institute of Archeology and Ethnographic were continued from July 2 to 31 in Tulu village of Balakan.

The historical monument was mistaken for the ruins of the mausoleum, but last year it turned out that it was the ruins of the ancient Albanian church.

Monument of the 5th-9th centuries was discovered by the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography. The historical monument was found in the course of expedition on Christian monuments of the Caucasian Albania.

Archaeological studies were carried out in the chapel's worship hall, which was incomplete from last year. The worship hall paved with baked bricks was completely explored. The location of Albanian cross was determined in the altar section. The bell tower is cleaned from mixed layer to the floor level. One of the most important finds of the place of residence is the fireplaces in the north-east and south-east arches of the bell tower.

In the current research session, the study on the precise contours of the doorway in the northern wall of the church was determined by the fact that the northern entrance door was built on four columns and covered with baked bricks. It was found out that the floor was demolished from three places in the east-west direction.

During archeological investigations, two pieces of stone box and one graveyard monument were found in ruined parts of the floor. Reburial traces were discovered in tombstones. In the number one grave, a small number of bones of the first skeleton were encountered, and in the second sarcophagus, the remains of the first skeleton were collected at the foot of the second skeleton.

Five skeletons found in three graves were submitted to the relevant laboratory for conducting anthropological investigations. The ceramic samples, tiles and construction materials were encountered as a result of the archeological expedition carried out on the area of 300 square meters.

As a result of two years of research, the architectural structure of the monument was determined by 70 percent.

In the following years it is planned to carry out complex research to revive the living conditions in the monument and its surroundings.

The archeological researches in Christian monuments belonging to Caucasian Albania prove that there is no scientific basis in the root of unfounded claims on the rich material culture of the country, concluded Natiq Alishov the head of the expedition.