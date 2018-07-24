By Laman Ismayilova

“From Regions to Regions” art festival, held by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has reached the country's Goygol city.

The colorful festival, kicked off in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, provides an opportunity for locals and foreign guests to familiarize themselves with the cultural life of the regions.

The project aims to promote the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, which has rich traditions of statehood, demonstrate the cultural potential of the regions, and strengthen interregional exchange.

Regular events within the framework of the festival were held in the city of Goygol, which is located on the right bank of Ganjachay river, 370 km from Baku.

Fifteen regional cultural administrations of the Ministry installed tents, where samples of folk art, reflecting the cultural heritage of cities and regions, works of art, souvenirs, handicrafts were presented.

The festival covers 15 cities and regions of the country and has been already held in Masalli, Lankaran, Salyan, Sabirabad, Horadiz, Guzanli Goychay and Mingachevir.

In 2015 and 2016, another art project "From regions to the capital" was held in Baku.

A series of event dedicated to Khachmaz, Masalli, Gabala, Guba, Sheki, Gadabay, Ismayilli, Shamkir and other regions were held in the capital to showcase rich cultural heritage of these regions.

Goygol is a city and municipality and the capital of the Goygol region in northwestern Azerbaijan. It is about 10 km (6 mi) south of Ganja.

Historical and natural sites of Goygol draw large numbers of tourists.

Goygol Lake, unique natural treasury of Azerbaijan mesmerizes one and all with its beauty. The lake appeared after an earthquake that hit the area in the Middle Ages, by collapsing the mountain that blocked the path of the river. The flow of water created a lake of pure mountain water on top of the Caucasus Mountains.

The color and clarity of the waters of Goygol Lake, located 1,600 above sea level is striking. The banks of the lake are covered with forests and rich of flora and fauna. The temperature of the lake water does not rise above + 17 ˚C even in August.

In the surrounding forests you can meet wolves, foxes, deer, jackals, bears, lynx and many other animals. The lake area is ideal for family picnics.

Moreover, there are 31 architectural monuments in the region, belonging to the 12th, 14th, 16th and 19th century. The monuments include barrows, necropolis, open settlements as well as buildings and bridges. "Luteran" German Church built in 1854 exist in the region. There is a tower in Zurnabad village from 12th century, tomb from 16th century in former Sarigaya village. Besides, two stone bridges with unknown history exist in Topalhasanli village.

