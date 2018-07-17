By Laman Ismayilova

Kids fashion, which has long been a separate fashion industry, is gaining momentum every year. After all, modern children are real fashionistas.Designers each year offer separate lines of clothing for girls and boys, different from adult trends, not only by appearance, but also by quality.

The children's fashion summer 2018 surprises and pleases at the same time - it is diverse in styles, colors and design, has the given trends and style directions. And the images of children are becoming bolder and more interesting.

There are new invoices, and for sewing materials and decor elements are used, which are also often found in adult collections. In addition, it is very convenient in daily wearing, practical, and most importantly - safe for health.

Pullman Baku hotel will host Summer Entertainment fashion contest, organized by Star Kids Group on July 28.

Young models (46 girls and 42 boys) from 4 to 14 years and 19 fashion designers will take part in the Kids Fashion Show. The audience will be presented trends of the summer fashion in the avant-garde style. The winners will be awarded with diplomas and valuable prizes.

The fashion show starts at 18.00. The project is headed by Aygun Aliyeva

