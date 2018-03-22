By Laman Ismayilova

The evening devoted to the results of "Literary Horizons" competition, organized by Mədəniyyət TV, Azerbaijan Writers' Union and the Philharmonic Society has been held in the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Society.

The gala evening was timed to Novruz holiday, Trend Life reported.

Addressing the event, the director of the Mədəniyyət TV, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov congratulated everyone with Novruz holiday. He also stressed that the state pays much attention to the development of culture and the preservation of the national heritage.

"The main mission of the Azerbaijani television is patriotic education and enlightenment of youth, propaganda of high moral and moral values, feelings of love for the motherland and heroism," said Ramil Gasimov.

The best patriotic poems were used to create musical compositions by contemporary composers that will be presented on Mədəniyyət TV.

Secretary of Azerbaijan Writers' Union Ilgar Fahmi said that the main goal of the project is the development of modern and propaganda of classical poetry, the identification of talented poets and writers, the propaganda of literary creativity among the general public.

Then, vocalists performed works written on the words of contest winners.

All works were related to four topics - "Patriotism", "Flag of Azerbaijan", "Native Baku" and "National Solidarity".

The winners (from the first to the third place) were awarded with cash prizes.

---

