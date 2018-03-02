By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space will display works by talented artists Shahnaz Aghayeva, Mousa Beyzade, Ilaha Khaliqova, Aydan Mirzayeva, Gafar Rzayev on March 2-16.

The exhibition "Graduation Show" is organized within ARTIM Lab 2017.

During the one-year ARTIM Lab program, the artists have been experimenting with different topics and techniques, gaining experience trough workshops, mentoring’s and lectures. The final exhibition features the result of a research of their graduation essays varying from performance to sculpture exploring themes such as gender, the relationship between artist and nature as well as the temporality of art.

The work of Shachnas Aghayeva “XX/XY” is a wooden puzzle that, unlike a real puzzle, can be put together in infinite variations. During the exhibition, visitors are invited to connect the pieces of the puzzle. The process, conversations, interactions, and possibly conflicts that arise between them, are an important part of the work. The title of the work indicates that there is a 50/50 percentage possibility of being born either as a man (XY) or as a woman (XX) requiring the participation of both sexes in equal terms in the process of reproduction. The artist reflects that equally valid principle prevailing in nature should also be transferred to society without the preference or disadvantage of one of them. She chose the breast subject as it is one of the first survival instincts of all human beings, which automatically evokes the desire to touch, for this reason she uses a warm, soft wood material, close to human nature, capable of storing heat and energy.

Mousa Beyzade’s installation consists of a bed sheet hanging from the balcony, a sculpture with a hand attached instead of the genitals and glass of clear water. It deals with the topic of feminine purity and revolves around how shame is exposed, such as when the bed sheet remained white after the wedding night. Beyzade explores the absurdity of some assumptions, such as the expectation that pure women have never before touched men, which is impossible in reality. The glass of water not only stands for purity, but confronts the people with their own reflections which aims to initiate process of rethinking.

Ilaha Khaliqova's performance seeks to question polar gender definitions of corporeality in relation to the public, the private and the spiritual. The work is a continuation of her previous projects explored during ARTIM Lab, such as the interview on transgender or her performative, contemporary interpretation of the statue of a Liberated Women by Fuad Abdurrahmanov. She expands her performance by involving further aspects such as the Hindu divine couple, Radha Krishna, who embodies at once the female (Radha) and male (Krishna) principle.

The work of Aydan Mirzayeva reflects on the relationship between nature and the artist and raises the question: Who dictates whom? In history, artists have always endeavored to reproduce reality as realistically as possible; technical sophistication has defined the artist's quality throughout art history. Conversely, Mirzayeva approaches her work, deliberately letting herself following the structure of the wood, which she highlights with pastel chalk. The annual rings remind the artist different kinds of waves, such as sound or water, the black spots she relates to the human body such as the navel. Every structure tells its own story, which she emphasizes by her technique.

Gafar Rzayev presents a work consisting of a single phrase according the principle “Everything that has a beginning, has an ending”. Having a closer look at art history we see that each art movement has been replaced by another after a certain time of period. By a simple gesture of crossing out “con” the words change its meaning and turn into the term “temporary art”. Using this approach the artist emphasizes the fact that Contemporary Art will be like every other movement end up in the replacement loop of history.

The event starts at 12:00.

For more information, please contact:

012 505 1414

YARAT Contemporary Art Space offers a range of workshops for people of 18 – 30 years old.

A proven artistic practice or enrolment in an art school or academy is a requirement.

The project aims to give an opportunity to engage in contemporary forms of art through experimental practices, try out different media and artistic strategies, the capacity of verbalizing the idea of the work.

YARAT provides shared studios throughout duration of the training program, consistent dialogue with YARAT’s curatorial team, extracurricular activities (meeting the artist and etc.), four 24-hour presentations and one final show at ARTIM Project Space.

ARTIM Lab requires commitment investing in theory and knowledge through YARAT Academy and engage into daily studio practice, generate new ideas and produce new works. If you are interest please send us your portfolio by March 5, 2018 to artimlab@yarat.az.

