Azerbaijani composer Firangiz Alizade premiered her work in San Francisco on January 27.

Inspired by painting of famous Azerbaijani landscape painter Sattar Bahlulzade, she wrote piano duet "Spring Morning in Baku", Day.Az reported.

Notably, the project of American pianists Eva-Maria Zimmermann and Keisuke Nakagoshi is built in the form of a series of concerts from works inspired by paintings of artists from different countries. During their performance, the screen displayed selected paintings that "came to life" and began to move to the sound of music. Alizade`s expressive music and brilliant performance of pianists caused a great success.

In addition, a new CD "Three Watercolors" works of national composer, recorded by the British musicians was presented in London. Alizade`s works are based on the poetry by Nigar Rafibeyli.

Besides, after successful presentation of music piece "NASIMI Passion" in Amsterdam, this outstanding work was recorded in the Netherlands on a CD that will soon be available.

Firangiz Alizade is best known for her works which combine the musical tradition of the Azerbaijani mugham and 20th century Western composition techniques, especially those of Arnold Schonberg and Gara Garayev.

Her works have been performed at festivals in Stockholm, Warsaw, London, Heidelberg, Amsterdam, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Frankfurt, Berlin, Zurich, Bonn and Cologne.

Alizade also enjoys long productive cooperation with Kronos, which has presented her works, including Mugamsayagy, Absheron, and Oasis since 1993.

In 2016, "Dance", an academic work by prominent Azerbaijani composer Firangiz Alizade, was performed in the framework of tour, organized by the world-renowned Kronos Quartet.

Last year, Azerbaijan's State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater marked the 70th anniversary of prominent composer. Many art and public figures, as well as her admirers attended the event.

