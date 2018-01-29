By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Swiss pianist Silvan Zingg has thrilled his Baku fans.

One of the world’s famous Boogie-Woogie musician presented a colorful and memorable show to his spectators.

Silvan Zingg performed at the International Mugham Center on January 27, Trend Life reported.

Addressing the event, the Ambassador of Switzerland to Azerbaijan Philip Stalder said that last year a musical group from Switzerland took part in the International Jazz Festival in Baku, which was a great success.

"Therefore, this time we decided to present the work of Silvan Zing, who is a laureate of international competitions and bears the title of Ambassador of the Boogie Woogie of Switzerland.Silvan Zing is a very popular musician who has an extensive repertoire. Zing is also the organizer of the International Boogie Woogie Festival in Lugano, Switzerland, which is of great interest," the diplomat added.

Such an outstanding, ambitious and colorful event gave a lot of positive emotions to everyone present and will surely be remembered by its guests.

Moreover, Swiss pianist gave a concert at the Landmark Hotel Baku on January 28. He also conducted a master class together with the famous Azerbaijani jazzman, saxophonist Rain Sultanov.

Silvan Zingg is one of the world’s famous Boogie-Woogie and blues piano players. Media calls him “King of Boogie-Woogie”.

Boogie-Woogie is a musical genre that became popular during the late 1920s and 1940s extending from blues.

Zingg appeared and performed on stage with legends like Chuck Berry, Ray Charles, Kathie Webster, Sammy Price, Memphis Slim, Tito Jackson and many more.

The critics describe him as an exceptional pianist, impressive by his technique and his cheerful enthusiasm. His great hit “Dancing The Boogie” has over 8.1 million visitors on YouTube. His passion for this kind of music led him to the creation in 2002 of the “International Boogie-Woogie Festival” in Lugano, Switzerland, that is still very successful.

