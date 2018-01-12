By Laman Ismayilova

Every year, Romanians celebrate the National Culture Day on January 15. The date was chosen for its significance in the history of the Romanian culture - it is the birth date of Romania’s greatest poet, Mihai Eminescu (1850 – 1889). The National Culture Day celebrations reflect the openness of Romanian culture toward the world, its contributions to the development of new trends and currents, providing a valuable platform for strengthening the cultural ties with countries and peoples worldwide.

The Embassy of Romania to Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts invite you to photo exhibition of the works of famous Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi, also known as the father of the modern sculpture on January 15.

The exhibition is portraying a selection of some of the most well-known works of the artist, exhibited today by some of the greatest art museums of the world, such as The Museum of Modern Art, New York (MOMA), Musée National d’Art Moderne in Paris, Guggenheim Museum in New York, as well as the Romanian National Art Museum in Bucharest.

The Rector of Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Prof. O. Eldarov, and the Ambassador of Romania to Azerbaijan, Dan Iancu, will deliver opening speeches.

Considered one of the founders of abstract sculpture style, Constantin Brancusi was one of the most influential sculptors of the 20th-century.

He sought inspiration in non-European cultures as a source of primitive exoticism, as did Paul Gauguin, Pablo Picasso, André Derain and others. Sculptor's other influences emerge from Romanian folk art traceable through Byzantine and Dionysian traditions.

His famous works include "The Kiss", "Sleeping Muse I", "Endless Column", "The Sorceress", "Bird in Space" and other sculptures.

Brancusi died on March 16, 1957, aged 81. He was buried in the Cimetière du Montparnasse in Paris. This cemetery also displays statues that Brâncuși carved for deceased artists.

