Azercell continues its strategic contribution to strengthening national digital ecosystem

28 April 2026 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

In 2025, the company focused on delivering network excellence, AI integration, cybersecurity and resilience

In 2025, “Azercell Telecom” LLC advanced its strategic agenda to deliver superior service quality. The company executed a comprehensive program of initiatives focused on network modernization, the integration of artificial intelligence into core operations, enhancing cybersecurity and infrastructure resilience.

These efforts further solidified Azercell’s role as one of the key enablers of the country’s digital transformation and contributed to the overall sustainability of the national digital ecosystem.

Today, Azercell serves more than 5 million subscribers, with its network covering 95.6% of the country’s territory and reaching 98.6% of the population. Against the backdrop of accelerating data consumption and evolving user behavior, network optimization remained a central strategic priority for the company. Over the course of the year, the company modernized more than 220 base stations and deployed 268 new ones—50 in Baku, Absheron, and Sumgayit, and 218 across the regions—bringing the total number of LTE (4G) base stations nationwide to over 3,860.

At the same time, Azercell expanded its strategic collaboration with GSMA and IBM, a global leader in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and analytics. As part of this partnership, the company began embedding generative AI solutions into its network optimization processes. This significantly reduced manual intervention, enhanced the accuracy of network performance analysis, and accelerated data-driven decision-making. The inclusion of this initiative in the GSMA AI Use Case Library underscores Azercell’s active contribution to the global innovation ecosystem and highlights international recognition of its AI-driven transformation agenda.

Aligned with the Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Information Security and Cybersecurity for 2023–2027, Azercell further strengthened its cybersecurity architecture. The company expanded the application of AI across internal systems, enhanced automated incident analysis, advanced vulnerability detection, and reinforced operational risk management. The development of real-time monitoring capabilities enabled more proactive prevention of potential cyber threats and improved the overall effectiveness of cyber threat detection.

Azercell’s CyberCell team demonstrated strong expertise in protecting critical infrastructure, securing the runner-up position for the second consecutive time at the “Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge 2025.” Participation in globally recognized platforms such as Black Hat USA 2025 and DEFCON 33 further reinforces Azercell’s active presence in the international cybersecurity landscape.

At the same time, initiatives implemented in collaboration with Baku Engineering University (BMU) and the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center contributed to strengthening industry expertise and developing local professional capabilities.

In 2025, the activities of the Crisis Management Group, established at Azercell’s initiative, were expanded, further strengthening institutional cooperation. Within this framework, a coordinated approach was advanced to ensure the resilience and continuity of communication infrastructure nationwide, including along the Middle Corridor.

Together with the Azerbaijan Space Agency and Aztelekom, Azercell conducted practical drills and simulation exercises focusing on business continuity, crisis response, rapid infrastructure recovery, and information security. The effectiveness of these efforts was demonstrated through real-time resilience testing in Baku and the Karabakh region. The company also successfully validated its ability to maintain uninterrupted communication services using national satellite resources.

Guided by its strategic vision, “Easing connectivity, empowering lives,” Azercell will continue to drive Azerbaijan’s digital transformation through advanced technologies, resilient infrastructure, and a strong focus on sustainable development.