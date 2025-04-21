Aluminum production on the rise as metal industry gains momentum
The production of aluminum products in Azerbaijan saw a notable increase in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the broader upward trend in the country’s metallurgical industry, Azernews reports. In 2024, for contrast, the metallurgical industry and production of finished metal products in Azerbaijan reached a total value of ...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!