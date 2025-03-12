1st National Financial Availability Forum kicks off in Baku

12 March 2025 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The 1st National Financial Availability Forum kicked off in Baku today, Azernews reports.

The forum was jointly organized by the Caspian Energy Club and the Azerbaijan National Business Association.

The event is attended by Telman Aliyev, Chairman and CEO of the Caspian Energy Club, Fuad Isayev, Director General of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SMBDA), Natali Mouravidze, Head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Azerbaijan, Rashad Khaligov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), Eldar Hamidov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund, and Jeyhun Baloglanov, Sector Leader for Lending, Innovation, and Service Optimization at PASHA Bank.

In his speech, Telman Aliyev, Chairman and CEO of the Caspian Energy Club, stated that they plan to organize the Financial Inclusion Forum in all economic regions of Azerbaijan.

He began by sharing information about his organization and emphasized that it currently unites over 5,000 companies and organizations in 50 countries. "We have 700 members in Azerbaijan who pay subscription fees, and we unite companies from almost all regions of Azerbaijan," he said. "Unfortunately, no Azerbaijani association has been represented on international platforms yet. We aim to take on this mission for the first time."