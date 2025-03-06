Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s tea exports rise amid growing production

6 March 2025 12:27 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's tea exports saw a notable increase in volume in January compared to the same period last year. Additionally, tea production in Azerbaijan grew by 7.2 percent in 2023, reaching 12,424.2 tons, highlighting continued expansion in the sector.

