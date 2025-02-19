Baku Steel Company International increase bids for Italian steelmaker

19 February 2025 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Baku Steel Company and Jindal Steel International have raised their bids for Acciaierie d'Italia (ADI), formerly known as Ilva, the Italian government said on Saturday, making them the frontrunners in the bidding for the plant, Azernews reports via Reuters.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!