German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce holds meeting on tax and legal reforms [PHOTOS]

3 February 2025 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and Industry convened its latest working group meeting on tax, customs, and legal issues, with representatives from Azerbaijan’s State Tax Service also in attendance.

According to Azernews, the discussion focused on recent amendments to tax legislation as part of Azerbaijan’s budget-tax policy. Key speakers included Rashad Nuriyev, Head of the Tax Policy Department, and Eldar Madatov, Head of the Department at the State Tax Service.

Officials provided insights into the latest changes to the Tax Code, highlighting efforts to enhance the investment climate, reduce tax burdens for businesses, and improve tax administration and control mechanisms. They also addressed Azerbaijan’s strategy to strengthen its standing in international economic rankings.

The meeting underscored the importance of regular discussions to ensure that tax legislation keeps pace with modern economic demands and supports a favorable business environment.