Wednesday January 15 2025

Nakhchivan's average wage up in previous year

15 January 2025
Nakhchivan's average wage up in previous year
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Last year, the average monthly nominal wage in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was 772.6 manats, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee of Nakhchivan.

