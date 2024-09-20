Azerbaijan proposes Eurasian Multimodal Transport Route with Austria and China

20 September 2024 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan, in collaboration with Austria and China, has proposed the establishment of the "Eurasian Multimodal Transport Route" International Association to enhance the coordination of international transportation in Central Asia, Azerbaijan, and Turkiye.

Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC (ADY), stated this at a consultative meeting, Azernews reports.

According to him, the association will function as a collegial body, overseeing the development of the route concept, fare policy, and digitization.

"The interest of China and Austria in this route highlights its attractiveness," R. Rustamov said.

He emphasized that the evolving dynamics of world markets and the increase in cargo transportation from the People's Republic of China have created a need for new routes.

"Each year, global freight traffic grows by 5 percent, and the global rail transport market is valued at $300 billion. By 2025, 12 trillion ton-kilometers of freight traffic are expected, with 28 trillion ton-kilometers projected for 2050," said the head of ADY.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz