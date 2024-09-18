Ukraine poised to enhance Middle Corridor connectivity with ferry restoration

18 September 2024 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Ukraine is set to play a crucial role in the Middle Corridor following the restoration of ferry connections with Georgia, according to Yuriy Gusev, Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, at the opening of the "Black and Caspian Freight Forum 2024," Azernews reports.

"Transportation and logistics are of great importance for countries, especially for Ukraine. We anticipate the restoration of ferry connections between Ukraine and Georgia soon. This will enable our country to become a vital part of the global Middle Corridor and transit route. We hope this meeting in Baku will foster logistics relations between China and the EU market, as well as between the Caucasus, Turkiye, and Ukraine," he stated.

The Middle Corridor connects container railway cargo transportation between China and the European Union through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Turkiye, and Eastern Europe.

This multimodal transport infrastructure links ferry terminals on the Caspian and Black seas with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The Middle Corridor enhances the flow of cargo from China to Turkiye and European countries while facilitating transportation in the opposite direction.

Trains operating on this corridor deliver goods from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days, which is a significant advantage of this transport route.

---

