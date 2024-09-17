Azerbaijan to digitize 15% of services by year-end

17 September 2024 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

By the end of this year, the aim is to transfer 15% of services provided to citizens in Azerbaijan to digital form.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov at the presentation ceremony of the updated "mygov" digital government platform, Azernews reports.

"Digitalization is becoming the leading force of economic development in Azerbaijan, making information and services more accessible to ordinary citizens and businesses. Our digital development strategy is based on three main vectors: digital government, digital society, and digital business. The construction of digital government involves the full digitalization of public services and internal processes, transitioning to a paperless government by increasing access to services and information. In this direction, the 'Digital Bridge'—National Information Exchange System—is presented to improve the efficiency of information exchange between state information resources and the provision of electronic services to the public by increasing throughput fourfold. This system facilitates rapid information exchange between 70 institutions. The number of information transactions carried out on the 'Digital Bridge' has reached 1 billion," he said.

Mammadov believes that the promotion and implementation of sustainable digital and innovative solutions are particularly important in Azerbaijan, especially as the host country of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

"In particular, the possibilities provided by the Dijital Document Circulation subsystem in building a digital government ensure the improvement of process efficiency and the minimization of environmental impact. As a result of document exchanges between government agencies, more than 500,000 sheets of paper are saved per month, reducing paper use and protecting approximately 2,000 trees annually. Currently, more than 1,700 institutions, including state bodies and subordinate institutions, are integrated into the subsystem," he added.

