Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan remittances: July 2024 figures revealed

9 September 2024 16:15 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In July 2024, more than 1,400 transactions were carried out from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan through international money transfer systems (SMPD), Azernews reports citing the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

