Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan allocate over half bln in new joint projects

Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are set to embark on a series of seven major projects totaling $520 million, marking a significant boost in bilateral cooperation, Azernews reports.

Here’s a rundown of the ambitious initiatives:

- Five-Star Hotel and Premium Residence: A luxurious "The Ritz-Carlton" hotel and residence will be constructed in Dashkend, Uzbekistan, with a project value of $200 million.

- Gypsum and Plasterboard Production Plant: A new facility in Gamashi district, Kashkadarya province, will produce 350 tons of gypsum and plasterboard products daily. This $20 million project aims to enhance regional manufacturing capabilities.

- Residential Complexes by Agalarov Development: In Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Agalarov Development will build upscale residential complexes with a combined value of $133 million.

- Textile Cluster in Yevlakh District: A comprehensive textile production facility in Yevlakh, Azerbaijan, will cover the entire process from cotton cultivation to finished products. This $104 million project will involve Uzbekistan's "Global Textile" company.

- Textile Factory in Khankendi: A $6 million textile factory in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, will be developed with Uzbekistan’s "BUSINESS TEX" LLC, expanding textile production capacity in the region.

- Textile Cluster in Imishli District: Another significant textile project will be established in Imishli, Azerbaijan, with a $54 million investment. This cluster will facilitate the entire production chain, from cotton harvesting to final products, in partnership with Uzbekistan’s "TST GROUP."

- Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Bond: A $3 million initiative will be launched in Fuzuli, Azerbaijan, to strengthen the friendship and cooperative ties between the two nations.

These projects reflect the deepening economic and industrial collaboration between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, promising enhanced growth and development for both countries.

