Mexican press highlights Azerbaijan's role as host of COP29

The renowned Mexican newspaper "Milenio" has published an article by Professor Talya Ishcan of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, discussing the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be hosted in Baku, Azerbaijan, this November, Azernews reports, citing the foreign media outlets.

The Azerbaijani embassy in Mexico reported that Ishcan highlighted COP29’s significance as a pivotal moment in the global fight against climate change. The article underscores Azerbaijan’s commitment to sustainability and its transition to a low-carbon economy, given its strategic position at the crossroads of Europe and Asia.

Ishcan praised Azerbaijan for its inclusivity and multiculturalism, noting its role as chair of the Non-Aligned Movement and its proactive stance in addressing climate change. She commended Azerbaijan’s progress in sustainability, including significant investments in renewable energy such as solar and wind power, and its efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. She specifically mentioned the wind energy potential of the Caspian Sea, estimated at around 157 GW, and recent developments in renewable energy infrastructure, including solar and wind plants and hydroelectric projects.

The article also discusses Mexico’s stance on climate change, highlighting the country’s commitment under its new president, Claudia Sheinbaum, an environmental activist. Ishcan noted Mexico’s active role as a G20 member and its shared challenges with Azerbaijan in adapting to climate change and transitioning to renewable energy.

Ishcan emphasized the importance of climate financing for developing countries, noting Mexico's vulnerability to climate impacts. She highlighted the potential benefits of COP29 discussions on climate finance, which will address green infrastructure projects, renewable energy, and resilience programs.

In concluding, Ishcan reflected on the strengthened relations between Mexico and Azerbaijan, noting their shared interests in education, culture, and environmental protection. She stressed that COP29 presents a valuable opportunity for both countries to deepen their commitment to climate action and explore collaborative solutions under Sheinbaum's leadership.

