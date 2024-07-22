Sales reach 13.5 bln manats with significant export growth in Azerbaijan
By July 1 of this year, Azerbaijan had sold products worth 13.5 billion manats from its industrial zones, with exports amounting to 4.4 billion manats, Azernews reports.
