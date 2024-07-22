Azernews.Az

Monday July 22 2024

Sales reach 13.5 bln manats with significant export growth in Azerbaijan

22 July 2024 17:31 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
By July 1 of this year, Azerbaijan had sold products worth 13.5 billion manats from its industrial zones, with exports amounting to 4.4 billion manats, Azernews reports.

