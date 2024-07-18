Azerbaijan's imports increase last year

18 July 2024 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

In the first half of this year, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to 21 billion 768 million US dollars, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

This figure is 4 billion 398 million dollars, or 16.8% less than in the same period of 2023.

Over the past year, Azerbaijan's exports decreased by 28.2% to 12 billion 900 million US dollars, while imports increased by 8.2% to 8 billion 867 million US dollars.

As a result, a positive trade balance of 4 billion 33 million dollars was achieved. This represents a decrease of 58.7% compared to the previous year.

---

