Azerbaijan reveals its GDP for 1st half of 2024

10 July 2024 17:00 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
From January to June of this year, Azerbaijan produced a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 59.52 billion manats, which is a 4.3% increase compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee.

