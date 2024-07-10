Azerbaijan reveals its GDP for 1st half of 2024

10 July 2024 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

From January to June of this year, Azerbaijan produced a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 59.52 billion manats, which is a 4.3% increase compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee.

