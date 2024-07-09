Azernews.Az

Production of butter and solid vegetable oils increase

9 July 2024 16:28 (UTC+04:00)
Production of butter and solid vegetable oils increase
Ulviyya Shahin
Butter production in the country totaled 11,335.1 tons from January to May this year, marking a 1.7% increase compared to the same period last year, Azerrnews reports.

