Azerbaijan's Eastern Zangezur to host its first auction of mineral deposits

12 June 2024 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Today, two mineral deposits will be auctioned for the first time in Eastern Zangezur economic district, Azernews reports.

The auction will be held by the State Agency for Utilization of Mineral Resources of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in Agali.

Investors will be offered the "Hajili" limestone deposit in Gubadli district and the "Ahmedli" sawstone deposit in Lachin district. In the auction, 4 operating companies will compete for 10 lots.

The purpose of the auction is to ensure the legal and efficient use of the underground in the territories freed from occupation. The process will take place with the participation of officials of relevant state institutions and media representatives.

---

