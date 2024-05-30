Baku Energy Forum introduces session titled "For Green World: COP29 Strategic Development Paths"

30 May 2024 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Leading up to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), an exclusive session titled "For a Green World: COP29 Strategic Development Paths" has been integrated into the agenda of the Baku Energy Forum, Azernews reports.

During a press conference dedicated to Baku Energy Week, Aynura Nazarli, project manager at "Iteca Caspian," shared insights into the event's program.

Nazarli shed light on the key agenda items, emphasizing the paramount importance of addressing environmental challenges and the imminent threats they pose to our planet. Additionally, the forum will delve into strategies for mitigating these challenges, with a special focus on green energy initiatives.

This year's agenda encompasses crucial topics such as "International Cooperation on Energy Security and Sustainability," "Energy Security 2.0," "Exploration and Production Opportunities in the Caspian Region," "Sustainable Energy: Unveiling the Green Energy Potential in the Caspian Region," and "New Technologies and Digitization." Notably, OPEC has extended its support for the event, marking a significant milestone.

Nazarli highlighted the participation of leading global energy corporations, underscoring the forum's status as a hub for innovation and collaboration.

With over 600 participants expected to attend, the forum is poised to foster meaningful discussions and drive actionable strategies towards a sustainable energy future.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz