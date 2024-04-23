First auction for solar power plant to be held in Azerbaijan

23 April 2024 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

The Energy Ministry announces an auction for the design, financing, construction and operation of a 100 MW solar power plant in Gobustan region, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The purchase of electricity to be produced at the station is guaranteed by the state in accordance with the law "On the use of renewable energy sources in the production of electricity".

The auction is conducted by the auction commission in the form of an open auction in accordance with the "Rule for the selection of electricity producers in the area of renewable energy sources", in the form of qualification qualification (RFQ) and request for proposals (RFP) stage.

From April 30, companies interested in participating in the auction are requested to request a qualification certificate by applying to the [email protected] e-mail address. In the e-mail, the name of the company requesting the qualification qualification document, which country it belongs to, the name, surname, position, e-mail address and telephone number of the company representative must be mentioned. The qualification eligibility determination document will be presented to the applied companies starting from May 7.

The auction participants must submit the information related to the evaluation of qualification compatibility to the competent authority in 2 copies by June 14.

The stage of determining eligibility for the specialty ends on July 12.

For more information: +994 12 525 96 31

