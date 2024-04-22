Baku hosts first meeting of tourism educational institutions of BSEC member members

22 April 2024 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The 1st meeting of tourism educational institutions of member states of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) is being held in Baku in order to discuss cooperation, perspectives, and problems in tourism education, Azernews reports.

The meeting is being held on the joint initiative of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan and BSEC.

Official state representatives of tourism educational institutions from 11 member countries of the organization, including Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Russia, Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, as well as representatives of the UN World Tourism Organization, are participating in the meeting.

During the discussions, views were exchanged on topics such as identifying the main areas of cooperation and partnership opportunities, discussing problems and potential solutions in promoting cooperation, ways to ensure that alumni are ready for the requirements of the tourism sector, analyzing trends in the industry, and including them in training programs.

On the second day of the event, it is planned to organize a round table on the expansion of partnership opportunities for tourism education among the member countries of the organization.

