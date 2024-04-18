Azernews.Az

Russia's BSRC dispatches trial honey shipment to Azerbaijan

18 April 2024 17:38 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
Bashkir Scientific Research Center for Beekeeping and Apitherapy (BSRC) has sent the first trial batch of 1,170 kg of honey to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

