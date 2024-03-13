Azernews.Az

Wednesday March 13 2024

Azerbaijan indicates growth in retail trade turnover

13 March 2024 15:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan indicates growth in retail trade turnover
Fatime Letifova
Fatime Letifova
Read more

The retail trade turnover in Azerbaijan has been up for the period of January and February this year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more