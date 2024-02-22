Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan indicates rise in cherry export

22 February 2024 15:12 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan exported 35,599 thousand tons of fresh cherries in 2023, which is 21.2% more than the indicator of 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

