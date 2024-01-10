Azerbaijan's Economy Minister holds meeting with first vice-president of EBRD

10 January 2024 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

A virtual meeting was held between the head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, and the first vice president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Jurgen Rigterink.

According to Azernews, this was stated by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

At the meeting, the projects implemented in our country with the support of the Bank, the prospects of cooperation with Azerbaijan Khazar Maritime Shipping CJSC, and the possibilities of expanding joint activities in the field of improving the ecosystem of renewable energy and information technologies were reviewed.

The Minister of Economy said that our country attaches importance to the development of relations with the Bank, and the application of advanced experience and innovative technological innovations in the projects implemented jointly with the EBRD is particularly important. Energy, especially renewable and alternative energy, Government Cloud Information Centre (G-Cloud) with EBRD, etc. It is important to discuss the priority projects on the agenda.

Jurgen Rigterink pointed out that the portfolio of bilateral cooperation covers important issues and that Azerbaijan's globally important initiatives stimulate partnership. The first vice president of the bank touched on the importance of holding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan and said that the EBRD is ready to support Azerbaijan in this direction.

